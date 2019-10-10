WWE Signs Shotzi Blackheart To A Developmental Deal

Squared Circle Sirens reports that WWE has signed California independent wrestler Shotzi Blackheart, real name Ashley Urbanski, to a developmental deal.

Blackheart previously appeared during the Tough Enough reality show but didn’t make the final round due to a medical condition. She had an official tryout at the WWE Performance Center in 2016 and has since wrestled for BEYOND, SHIMMER, RISE, Sabotage Wrestling, SHINE, and EVOLVE. She’s currently the Sabotage War Of The Genders Champion and the SHINE Nova champion.