wrestling / News

WWE Signs Shotzi Blackheart To A Developmental Deal

October 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shotzi Blackheart

Squared Circle Sirens reports that WWE has signed California independent wrestler Shotzi Blackheart, real name Ashley Urbanski, to a developmental deal.

Blackheart previously appeared during the Tough Enough reality show but didn’t make the final round due to a medical condition. She had an official tryout at the WWE Performance Center in 2016 and has since wrestled for BEYOND, SHIMMER, RISE, Sabotage Wrestling, SHINE, and EVOLVE. She’s currently the Sabotage War Of The Genders Champion and the SHINE Nova champion.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shotzi Blackheart, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading