WWE Signs The Rock’s Daughter Simone Johnson

WWE has announced that they have signed The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson to a developmental deal, and she will now report to the WWE Performance Center. She would be the first fourth-generation wrestler in WWE history, following ‘High Chief’ Peter Maivia, Rocky Johnson and, of course, her father.

She said: “It means the world to me. To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

Triple H added: “Simone Johnson’s unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center. Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she’ll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE’s first fourth generation Superstar.”

Head coach Matt Bloom said: “Simone knows she has a lot to learn. She’s hungry to learn and picks the coaches’ minds, and the veteran Superstars’, as well. She’s not going to rest on her laurels. It’s been a short time, but she’s been crushing it.”

Assistant head coach Sara Amato added: “Simone is a wonderful girl. She’s like a sponge, it’s pretty amazing. She knows what it takes to succeed and all the hard work and sacrifice that goes into it. I wouldn’t have expected anything less.”

Johnson will have an interview with Cathy Kelley for WWE.com on Wednesday at 3 PM ET.