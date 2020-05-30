wrestling / News
WWE News: More Smackdown & 205 Live Video Highlights, The Singh Bros. Play Cricket
May 30, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released additional video highlights for last night’s episodes of Friday Night Smackdown and 205 Live. You can view those clips below.
– The Singh Brothers released a new video where they play some cricket. You can check out that clip below.
Golfing?? Axe throwing?? Basketball??
Watch us play the most popular game in the world, CRICKET! 🏏
We challenge anyone!
Director: @imVkohli #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/vn7bm76rgI
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) May 30, 2020
