– Programming Insider has the overnight preliminary ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s show saw the fallout from last weekend’s Royal Rumble premium live event, plus The Rock made a surprise appearance, likely setting up a WrestleMania 40 showdown with Roman Reigns.

Last night’s show averaged 2.314 million viewers. Overnight viewership was slightly down from last week’s show, which drew an overnight audience of 2.329 million viewers. The final audience for last week’s show was 2.475 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo ratings, SmackDown averaged a 0.66 rating. The ratings was up slightly from the overnight number for last week, which was a 0.64 rating in the same key demo. The final rating for last week’s show was a 0.71 rating

WWE SmackDown topped the ratings in the key demo for primetime Friday network programming.