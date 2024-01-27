WWE SmackDown Overnight Audience Steady, Ratings Up for Royal Rumble Go-Home Show

– Programming Insider has the preliminary overnight ratings and viewership numbers for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s show was the go-home edition of SmackDown before tonight’s Royal Rumble premium live event.

Last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown averaged 2.329 million viewers. The number is identical to the overnight audience for last week’s show. The final audience for last week’s SmackDown rose slightly to 2.408 million viewers.

Meanwhile, the show drew an average overnight rating of 0.64 in the P18-49 key ratings demo. The rating was up from last week’s overnight number of 0.57. The final rating for last week’s show was 0.64

SmackDown led the ratings in the key demo for network primetime programming on Friday.