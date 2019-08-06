wrestling / News

WWE News: Updated Preview for Tonight’s Smackdown Live, More Raw Video Highlights

August 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Here is an updated preview for tonight’s edition of Smackdown Live per WWE.com:

* KO invites Shane McMahon on “The Kevin Owens Show”
* Who tried to run down Roman Reigns?
* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston to respond to Randy Orton in exclusive interview
* Is Charlotte Flair ready for Trish Stratus?
* Will Aleister Black respond to Sami Zayn’s challenge?

– Here are some more video highlights for last night’s Monday Night Raw. There are also some post-show interview videos
