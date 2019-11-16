Smackdown Viewership Drops by 10 Percent This Week, Ratings Also Dip

– Per Showbuzzdaily.com, this week’s edition of Smackdown saw a drop in both the ratings and viewership. Last nigh’t show had an average 2.35 million viewers for the overnights. In terms of single hours, that’s 2.445 million viewers for Hour 1, and Hour 2 pulled in 2.255 million viewers. Overall, that comes to an 8.4 percent drop in viewership from Hour 1 to Hour 2.

The show had an average rating last night of 0.7 in the key persons 18-49 demographic. That was enough for Smackdown to tie No. 1 for the evening alongside Hawaii Five-O on CBS.

Overall, Smackdown saw a 10 percent drop in viewership from last week’s taped show in Manchester, which drew an average 2.610 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the same key demo. 2.35 million viewers also means this is the lowest viewership ever for Smackdown since the show moved to the FOX Network.

The FOX broadcast ranked No. 8 in overall viewership for network TV. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for the evening at 7.470 million viewers. The final ratings data for last night’s Smackdown will be released on Monday (Nov. 18).