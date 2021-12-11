WWE SmackDown Audience Increases, Tied for Top Slot in Ratings This Week

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. While Universal champion Roman Reigns had the night off, former champion Brock Lesnar did make an appearance and was featured in multiple segments throughout last night’s show, which was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Last night’s live FOX Network broadcast averaged 2.172 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.219 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.124 million viewers for Hour 2. Overall, viewership was up from the final audience of 2.030 million viewers for last week’s show. For comparison, the overnight audience last week was 1.966 million viewers.

SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating in the P18-49 key ratings demo. The rating fell slightly from last week’s final number, which was a 0.51. It’s consistent with the overnight rating for last week, which was also a 0.5.

WWE SmackDown actually tied with SWAT, Magnum PI, Shark Tank, and Blue Bloods for the top of the key ratings demo for Friday night. Blue Bloods on CBS topped he viewership for the evening with 5.902 million viewers.