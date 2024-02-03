wrestling / News
List of Producers for Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
– Fightful Select has a report on the producers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, including non-televised dark matches:
* Shane Helms produced the Logan Paul promo segment.
* Shane Helms also produced the Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory match.
* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced the Fatal 4-Way tag team qualifying match.
* TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) produced the Bayley and Damage CTRL segment.
* Jason Jordan produced The Final Testament vs. The Pride.
* Tyson Kidd also produced the Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton matchup.
* Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns promo segment with the Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns appearances.
Also, here are the producers for the dark matches for last night’s WWE SmackDown:
* Nick Aldis produced Cedric Alexander vs. Odyssey Jones
* Jason Jordan produced Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax.
* Jason Jordan also produced a Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre dark match.
