WWE Smackdown Rating Hits 2022 Low, Viewership Slips
Last week’s episode of Smackdown slipped in the ratings to the lowest point of 2022, with the audience down as well. Friday night’s episode brought in a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.142 million viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are down 20% and 4% from the previous week’s 0.60 demo rating and 2.23 million viewers.
The demo rating was the lowest for a new episode of the show since the Christmas Day episode had a 0.48, while the audience was the lowest since the February 25th episode had 2.114 million. Smackdown ranked #4 among all shows on TV per Showbuzz Daily. The top-rated show of the night was the NBA Play-In game on ESPN (1.12 demo rating/3.065 million viewers), followed by the second game at 10:19 PM (0.84 demo rating/2.185 million viewers). Shark Tank on ABC was #3 (0.49/3.741 million).
Smackdown has averaged a 0.563 demo rating and 2.209 million viewers in 2022, compared to a 0.593 demo rating and 2.186 million for the same time period in 2021.
