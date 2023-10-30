WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Down On FOX Sports 1 Against World Series

As expected, WWE Smackdown took a hit in the ratings and audience with its FOX Sports 1 airing on Friday. The episode brought in a 0.35 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.145 million viewers per TV Sports Ratings. Those numbers are down 40.7% and 49.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.59 demo rating and audience of 2.253 million on FOX.

Obviously the move to the cable network was a factor in the ratings drop, as was the show going up against the World Series. The numbers were slightly lower than the 0.36 demo rating and 1.23 million viewers for the last FS1 airing, which was back on July 21st. The World Series game brought in a 1.95 demo rating and 9.172 million viewers opposite Smackdown.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.602 demo rating and 2.276 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.513 demo rating and 2.120 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.