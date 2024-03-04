WWE Smackdown Rating & Viewership Up In Final Numbers From Previous Week

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw its ratings and audience rise from the week before in the final numbers. Friday’s show brought in a 0.64 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.348 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 3.2% and 3.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.62 demo rating and audience of 2.272 million for the previous week’s episode.

Both metrics were still down from the episode two weeks ago, which drew a 0.75 demo rating and 2.555 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.682 demo rating and 2.439 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.593 demo rating and 2.386 million for the same point in 2023.