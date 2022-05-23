WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Up From Previous Week

Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw an upward jump in the ratings and viewership from the previous week. Friday night’s show scored in a 0.45 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.031 million viewers, up 12.5% and 7.3% from the previous week’s 0.40 demo rating and 1.893 million viewers. The demo rating for this week slightly below the 0.46 from two weeks ago, though the audience was the highest since the April 15th show garnered 2.142 million viewers.

Smackdown ranked #2 among broadcast shows for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind only ABC’s Shark Tank (0.48 demo rating, 3.592 million). The NBA and NHL playoffs won the night overall as usual, with the NBA game on ESPN scoring a 2.11 demo rating and 6.765 million viewers. The NHL games ranked #3 for the 8:00 PM ET game (0.66 demo rating, 2.019 million) and #4 for the 10:45 game (0.43/1.090 million).

Smackdown is averaging a 0.53 demo rating and 2.148 million viewers thus far in 2022, compared to a 0.579 demo rating and 2.162 million viewers in the same time period in 2021.