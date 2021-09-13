WWE SmackDown Posts Highest Viewership Since January For Madison Square Garden Return

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership and ratings details for last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, which took place at Madison Square Garden. SmackDown brought in 2,383,000 viewers on average, which is the most for the series since January 22.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown posted a 0.65 rating with 852,000 viewers, which is the highest for the show since the return to touring episode on July 16.

Overall, SmackDown was up seven percent and six percent, respectively, from its viewership and ratings from the previous episode. Thurston also notes that SmackDown’s audience grew the most with male viewers aged 18 to 34.

SmackDown featured the return of Brock Lesnar to WWE television, Edge vs. Seth Rollins, and much more.