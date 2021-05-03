WWE SmackDown Viewership Up From Overnight Numbers, Draws 2 Million Viewers Against NFL Draft

Showbuzz Daily has the viewership details for last week’s edition of SmackDown, which featured Roman Reigns retaining the WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan in the main event, forcing Bryan to leave the brand.

SmackDown earned 2.018 million viewers for last week’s episode on FOX, which is up from the overnight viewership of 1.932 million viewers but down from the 2.121 million viewers for the previous edition of the show.

In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown notched a 0.49 rating, which is down from the 0.54 rating from the previous episode. SmackDown led the way in the key demo on network television and ranked No. 7 in total viewership.

Meanwhile, the NFL Draft earned huge numbers for ESPN, as the event topped cable with 2.591 million viewers and a 0.91 rating for the start of its Friday draft coverage.