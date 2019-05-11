WWE Sponsor Comments on Lars Sullivan Controversy, Sullivan Not Used at Friday House Shows

– It looks like the Lars Sullivan controversy may not be going away as quickly as WWE hoped. As noted by Wrestling Inc, Sullivan was not used at Friday’s house shows which follows Sullivan’s apology late last night for comments he acknowledged making on a bodybuilding forum in 2013 and earlier.

The numerous comments in question were disparaging toward those with mental issues, LGBTQ people and black people, as well as some that were viewed as praising the white power rock band of Wade Page, who perpetrated a mass shooting at a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin in 2012. Sullivan said in his apology last night, “There is no excuse for the inappropriate remarks that I made years ago. They do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended.”

Meanwhile, it appears that one of WWE’s sponsors is taking interest in the story. A user posted to Reddit noting that he received an email response from Mars Wrigley Confectionery, the makers of Snickers, M&Ms, Twix, Skittles and other candy products, after contacting them about Sullivan’s comments. Mars Wrigley’s response was:

Dear Loyal Consumer, Thank you for reaching out to Mars Wrigley Confectionery with your comments. We learned of Lars Sullivan’s comments recently and share in yourshock and disgust. As a values-based company, we find his behavior abhorrent and unacceptable. We have engaged the WWE to discussthis situation and seek to understand what actions they will take toswiftly address this matter. We hope this information is helpful and wish you a great day! Your Friends at Mars Wrigley Confectioner

The Redditor posted an image of the email here. Snickers notably was involved in WWE rescinding the name of the Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal in March of 2018 ahead of WrestleMania over allegations levied against the late WWE Hall of Famer that she pimped out the women she booked and trained, drugged them and abused them.