Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE Star About to Return From Injury, Possibly at Summerslam (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

August 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Director Executive YouTube Spain Superstars LIDS WWE's WWE News - Rich Bocchini - Tim Sylvia WWE - Superstars Brian Flinn YouTube Executive WWE's Philadelphia Extreme

According to Pwinsider.com, a WWE star is about to return from injury this month and may do so as soon as Summerslam. The site reports that Dean Ambrose is expected to return to WWE action within the next month, is currently scheduled to be at the Summerslam PPV and should return to WWE storylines somewhere around that time. Ambrose has been out for some time following triceps surgery late last year and has been spotted regularly over the last half-year in Birmingham, Alabama, where he was rehabbing the injury. He was also working out at the Performance Center in June.

article topics :

Spoiler, WWE, WWE Summerslam, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading