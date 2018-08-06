WWE Star About to Return From Injury, Possibly at Summerslam (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

According to Pwinsider.com, a WWE star is about to return from injury this month and may do so as soon as Summerslam. The site reports that Dean Ambrose is expected to return to WWE action within the next month, is currently scheduled to be at the Summerslam PPV and should return to WWE storylines somewhere around that time. Ambrose has been out for some time following triceps surgery late last year and has been spotted regularly over the last half-year in Birmingham, Alabama, where he was rehabbing the injury. He was also working out at the Performance Center in June.