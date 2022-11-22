wrestling / News
WWE Stars Attend International Pro Wrestling Museum
November 22, 2022 | Posted by
Several WWE stars attended the International Professional Wrestling Museum before Monday night’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Bruce Prichard, Tamina Snuka, Kevin Owens and Michael Hayes were among those who visited the museum before the taping.
The museum is located in the MVP Arena in Albany, which also was the host for tonight’s Raw.
