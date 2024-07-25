WWE Stars Reportedly Considered For Peacock’s Twisted Metal

As previously reported, AEW’s Samoa Joe has been out of action as he is filming season two of Peacock’s series Twisted Metal. Joe plays Sweet Tooth on the series, with Will Arnett providing the voice. PWInsider reports that several WWE stars auditioned for a new character called Axel. This includes Omos, Cedric Alexander and Apollo Crews. Production decided to move forward without any of the WWE stars.

Season two will feature several new characters, including some from the video games like Mr. Grimm, Ashley, Bug and Calypso.

Here’s a synopsis: Following the finale of season one, John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) find themselves entering the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including in the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated when he reunites with his long-long sister, the vigilante Dollface.