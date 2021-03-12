WWE News: Stock Closes At 14-Month High, Full WrestleMania 33 Six-Pack Challenge Match

– WWE’s stock continued its rise on Thursday, hitting its highest closing mark in over a year. The company’s stock closed at $58.28 on Thursday, up 1.06 (1.85%) from the previous closing price.

That puts the stock at its highest point since January 30th, 2020 when the stock closed at $62.30 before plummeting to $48.88 ahead of the 2019 financial report.

– WWE released the full WrestleMania 33 SmackDown Six-Pack Challenge, which saw Naomi, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Mickie James and Carmella compete for the Women’s Championship: