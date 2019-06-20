WWE Super Showdown PPV Buys Said To Be Lower Than Usual

WWE Super Showdown wasn’t a very good show if you read reactions online (our very own Larry Csonka hated it), and it seems there was little fan interest going into the event as well. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia was believed to have sold 11,000 buys on PPV, which is described as “lower than usual.” While the event did take place on a Friday afternoon, it was also promoted as “equal or better than Wrestlemania” and featured the first-ever meeting of The Undertaker and Goldberg.

In an interesting statistic, it’s believed that of those 11,000, those who also purchased AEW Double or Nothing were 284, so there doesn’t seem to be much crossover between the two fandoms.