– WWE announced an upcoming October return to Japan later this year. WWE Supershow Japan is scheduled for back-to-back nights at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyp, Japan on Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18.

These will be the only events held in Japan this year. The press release for the events hyped appearances from current reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, World Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and JD McDonagh), former champs The New Day, Iyo Sky, AJ Styles, and more.

Tickets and Superstar Meet & Greet packages for the WWE Supershow Japan events will be available starting Saturday, October 30 at 10:00 am local time at L-Tike.com.

WWE programming is broadcast across Japan on ABEMA platforms, including Raw and SmackDown both broadcast free-to-air in a primetime slot in Japan every week with Japanese commentary immediately following first broadcast in the U.S. NXT TV is also available to watch on-demand via ABEMA Video, with all WWE Premium Live Events available to watch exclusively live on the platform.