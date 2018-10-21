wrestling / News
WWE Taping Tonight’s Live Show As Test For Possible Tiered Network Launch
October 21, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE is taping Sunday night’s live show in Boston, Massachusetts with thoughts toward plans for their reported tiered Network launch. PWInsider reports that the company is trying a smaller production crew, filming without the usual trucks. The plan is to do the same with Starrcade in November.
WWE is working on plans for a tiered Network that could launch next year, and one of those options for the higher tier would be airing some house shows on the Network.