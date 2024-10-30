WWE News: Tatum Paxley Beats Wendy Choo In Casket Match On NXT, Charlie Dempsey Retains Heritage Cup

– Tatum Paxley is the winner of the first-ever women’s Casket Match in WWE, beating Wendy Choo on this week’s NXT. The two opened up Tuesday’s show with the match, which saw them go back and forth until Paxley used a fire extinguisher to knock Choo into the bed frame she brought out. Paxley then put Choo in the casket and shut the lid to win.

– Lexis King had William Regal in his corner for his Heritage Cup match against Charlie Dempsey, but it wasn’t enough to score the win. King suffered a (worked) knee injury in the match and valiantly tried to fight back, but he refused to use the brass knucks that Regal slid to him and ultimately lost the match.