WWE Teases Nunzio Appearance On Next Week’s WWE NXT

Tony D’Angelo got a call from what seemed to be Nunzio on this week’s NXT teasing an interaction between the two on next week’s show. Tuesday night’s episode saw the NXT North American Champion get a voice mail from someone that Vic Joseph tentatively identified as the former ECW and WWE star upset that he was going to be at the 2300 Arena next week and hadn’t told him, noting that wasn’t how they did business. He told D’Angelo to make sure to bring his title.

D’Angelo told Luca Crusifino and Stacks that he would handle things next week. Nunzio was known as Little Guido in ECW and was the leader of the FBI (Full Blooded Italians).