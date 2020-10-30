WWE ThunderDome Earns Award For Virtual Fan Experience

WWE first introduced its ThunderDome experience at the Amway Center in Orlando back in August, and two months later, they’ve picked up an award for the innovative video presentation.

The WWE Public Relations account on Twitter announced that the ThunderDome earned top honors in the Virtual Fan Experience category at this year’s SPORTEL Awards.

“@WWE #ThunderDome received top honors for Virtual Fan Experience at this year’s prestigious @sportel_awards. The SPORTEL Awards is an international competition recognizing excellence in sports video presentation,” the company wrote.

However, while WWE will continue its shows at the Amway Center for at least the next several weeks, reports suggest that the company’s contract with the building ends on Nov. 24.

Dave Meltzer recently reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE and Amway Center were in negotiations to have the promotion continue its stay at the arena.