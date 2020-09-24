wrestling / News

WWE ThunderDome Reaches Virtual Fan Capacity for Clash of Champions

September 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE ThunderDome Clash of Champions

– WWE has confirmed that the virtual fan audience for the WWE ThunderDome has reached capacity for this Sunday’s Clash of Champions event. The card will be broadcast live at the Amway Center on Sunday, September 27. It will be available on the WWE Network.

