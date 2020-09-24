wrestling / News
WWE ThunderDome Reaches Virtual Fan Capacity for Clash of Champions
September 24, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has confirmed that the virtual fan audience for the WWE ThunderDome has reached capacity for this Sunday’s Clash of Champions event. The card will be broadcast live at the Amway Center on Sunday, September 27. It will be available on the WWE Network.
UPDATE: #WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #WWEClash this Sunday.
Registration for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #WWERaw will be available this Saturday! https://t.co/WWXqzjz6GB
— WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2020
