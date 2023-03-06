WWE News: Tito Santana Visits At Live Event, Becky Lynch & More At Kids’ Choice Awards

– A WWE Hall of Famer was visiting at the company’s live event on Sunday. PWInsider reports that Tito Santana was visiting at the Trenton, New Jersey Road to WrestleMania show.

– Becky Lynch was one of the WWE stars in attendance at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday. Lynch posted to Instagram with a series of pics from the event that include herself, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford: