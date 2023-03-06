wrestling / News
WWE News: Tito Santana Visits At Live Event, Becky Lynch & More At Kids’ Choice Awards
March 5, 2023 | Posted by
– A WWE Hall of Famer was visiting at the company’s live event on Sunday. PWInsider reports that Tito Santana was visiting at the Trenton, New Jersey Road to WrestleMania show.
– Becky Lynch was one of the WWE stars in attendance at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday. Lynch posted to Instagram with a series of pics from the event that include herself, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford:
More Trending Stories
- Sammy Guevara Has No Interest in Working AEW House Rules Shows
- More Backstage Notes From WWE SmackDown, Plans for The Bloodline Angles, Update on Tegan Nox Angle
- Nick Patrick Recalls Starrcade 1997 Finish, Says Bret Hart Restarting World Title Match ‘Felt Off’
- Dan Lambert Recalls The Rock Crying Over an Old Title Belt He Had