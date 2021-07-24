WWE News: Toni Storm Wins Smackdown Debut, Dark Match Results From Show

– Toni Storm was victorious in her first match since being moved to Smackdown, beating Zelina Vega on tonight’s show. You can see a clip from the match below:

– Fightful reports that two dark matches took place before Smackdown, with one taking place after. Before the show, NXT Breakout Tournament competitor Odyssey Jones defeated Austin Theory, while Aliyah defeated Indi Hartwell. The post-show match saw John Cena and the Mysterios beat Roman Reigns and The Usos.