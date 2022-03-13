wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Randy Orton Title Wins, Charlotte Flair at SXSW
March 13, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at Randy Orton’s top championship wins. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“In honor of Randy Orton capturing his 20th championship on the March 7, 2022, edition of Raw, watch his greatest title wins.”
– The WWE PR account announced that Charlotte Flair is at SXSW today:
Join #SmackDown Women's Champion @MsCharlotteWWE at #SXSW today @ 4pm CT where she will discuss all things @WWE, #WrestleMania and how she connects with fans around the world! https://t.co/o56Hq9UOsE pic.twitter.com/8po8Jfljj3
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) March 13, 2022
