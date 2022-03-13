wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Randy Orton Title Wins, Charlotte Flair at SXSW

March 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RK-Bro WWE Raw Randy Orton Image Credit: WWE

– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at Randy Orton’s top championship wins. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“In honor of Randy Orton capturing his 20th championship on the March 7, 2022, edition of Raw, watch his greatest title wins.”

– The WWE PR account announced that Charlotte Flair is at SXSW today:

