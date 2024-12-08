wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark For ‘Raw Vault’
December 8, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has filed a new trademark application for the term “Raw Vault.” Fightful reports that the company filed the application on December 6th for the term, which is described as follows:
“Entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about sports and entertainment accessible by means of television, satellite, audio, video, web-based applications, mobile phone applications and computer networks; entertainment services, namely, television shows about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service.”
The plans for the term aren’t yet known. WWE has a WWE Vault YouTube account that releases past matches and programs.
