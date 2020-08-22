wrestling / News

WWE Transferred Two Trademarks To Chris Jericho Earlier This Month

August 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho AEW Fight For the Fallen

PWInsider reports that WWE transferred two trademarks related to Chris Jericho’s name to Jericho earlier this month. According to the agreement, WWE will only give him ownership of his ring name, but will still keep any intellectual property created by WWE or Jericho during his time in the company. That means that “Y2J” still belongs to WWE.

They came to an agreement on June 1 but the ownership transfer happened this month.

