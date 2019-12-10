wrestling / News

WWE Tribute To The Troops Reportedly Won’t Air This Year

December 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
WWE Holiday WWE Tribute to the Troops

– According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer, WWE Tribute To The Troops reportedly won’t air on television this year. It is unknown why the event won’t air.

Matches were taped on Friday at the Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, but not for television. WWE has aired the event every year since 2003.

Here are the results from this year’s event.

* Humberto Carrillo and Kevin Owens defeated Drew McIntyre and Andrade

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane retained over Sarah Logan and Natalya

* The Street Profits defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

* The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) defeated Ricochet and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders

* Seth Rollins defeated Erick Rowan in a Boot Camp match.

