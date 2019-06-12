WWE UK Tryout Mariah May Says Experience Has Been ‘Surreal’

– Mariah May attended the tryouts at the WWE UK Performance Center recently and found the experience to be an amazing one. May, who began wrestling just 18 months ago, spoke with the Enfield Independent about her experience.

“These past few days have just been surreal,” she said. “To be in that performance centre and just having a chance to show the WWE what I have to offer is absolutely massive and I’m just so excited for whatever’s next. I’ve been watching wrestling ever since I was young and to now been given this opportunity in what has to be the most exciting period in professional wrestling ever, I just can’t wait to take my next step.”

NXT assistant GM Sid Scala discussed May’s tryout as well for the piece, saying, “Seeing one of the Hustle trainees go out and take a step closer to their dream is so motivating. It not only motivates me to help these trainees become the best wrestlers they can be, but it shows them what they need to do to get there. Mariah embodies exactly what Hustle teaches all of its trainees and that is hard work, passion and desire to succeed. We are all so proud of her.”

May comes from Scala’s Hustle Wrestling training center, which is running a show on July 27th at Edmonton County School in Enfield.