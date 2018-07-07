WWE News: The Undertaker Theme Music Helps Motivate Marine to Walk Again, Jim Ross Reveals His Failed Nickname for The Undertaker

– SI.com recently spoke to United States Marine Chris Hancock, who lost both of his legs while in Afghanistan. Hancock was medically discharged after he lost both of his legs in an IED blast. During his rehabilitation process, he revealed that he used The Undertaker’s WWE theme music to help him through his recovery process.

According to Hancock, The Undertaker’s music helped mask his pain. He stated the following:

“I used my son as motivation. He needed his dad to be living, so I found Undertaker’s entrance theme song and put it on my phone. It has a slow, methodical, almost robotic tone to it, which was the same way I was learning to take my steps. I can’t tell you how many times I listened to it. I used Undertaker’s music to mask my pain. The more I listened to it, the more it worked and the more I walked… For me, I’ve taken little bits and pieces from The Undertaker so I can live my life again. A lot of people might think that’s cheesy; but, I don’t care. I’m still here.”

– Speaking of The Undertaker, during a recent edition of The Ross Report, Jim Ross revealed a failed nickname he tried to give to The Undertaker in “Booger Red.” According to Ross, he tried to make the nickname as a tribute to Undertaker’s Texas heritage.

“Of all the names that I threw out there – that some stuck and some did not – this one did not obviously. If it did, it stuck in a bad way; but, the Booger Red definition is very simple… Booger Red was in reference to the great Texas linebacker, the late Tommy Nobis. Tommy Nobis wore number 60. He had like a 20 inch neck, red hair. So his all through school because this was such a fierce hitter at 6’3″ probably 245 middle linebacker – he was huge for that position – during that era. He unhinged people. His nickname was Booger Red. If you go look in the dictionary for what a booger is, other than something you go looking for with your index figure in your nose, booger means like a goblin or something like that, a scary person or scary entity, more specifically. I thought this might stretch out there or make something because Undertaker is a macabre type figure and Booger Red is kinda a tribute to his Texas heritage; but, basically what happened is it sh*t the bed, so that’s where we are. Trying to use a little football and Tommy Nobis was the baddest of the bad. He’d tear you a part….Taker was the same way in his world. Taker of course had naturally red hair. Anyway, the more you explain it the crappier it is.”