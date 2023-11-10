WWE News: Undertaker Announces New Limited-Time Merchandise, Rating For John Cena’s Wipeout

– The Undertaker has teamed up with Nine Line Apparel for a new limited-time piece of merchandise. Undertaker has teamed up with the apparel company under his real name Mark Calaway for the “Six Feet Under” collection, which will be available until November 27th (the 32nd anniversary of his first WWE Championship win). You can see and order the merch here.

– Wipeout returned for its season premiere on TBS on Tuesday, and the ratings are in. The show did a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 450,000 total viewers.