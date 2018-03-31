WWE News: Full The Undertaker vs. Triple H Hell in a Cell Match Video, Finn Balor Reveals His WrestleMania Preparation Soundtrack

– WWE released the full match video for The Undertaker vs. Triple H in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 28. Shawn Michaels worked the match as the special guest referee. You can check out the full match video in the player below.

– Finn Balor posted a tweet today that he’s been listening to the band Czarface ahead of WrestleMania 34. Balor calls it the soundtrack to his WrestleMania preparation. You can check out his tweet below.