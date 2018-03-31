wrestling / News
WWE News: Full The Undertaker vs. Triple H Hell in a Cell Match Video, Finn Balor Reveals His WrestleMania Preparation Soundtrack
– WWE released the full match video for The Undertaker vs. Triple H in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 28. Shawn Michaels worked the match as the special guest referee. You can check out the full match video in the player below.
– Finn Balor posted a tweet today that he’s been listening to the band Czarface ahead of WrestleMania 34. Balor calls it the soundtrack to his WrestleMania preparation. You can check out his tweet below.
Czarface was the soundtrack to my shoulder rehabilitation
Now it’s the soundtrack to my Wrestlemania PREPARATION 💪🏼 https://t.co/Vx9yoC43Ip pic.twitter.com/bikKzLJKPU
— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) March 31, 2018