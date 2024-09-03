WWE News: Update On Kairi Sane After Raw Injury, Cody Rhodes Tops European Tour Merch Sales

– A new report has an update on Kairi Sane after her injury on last night’s WWE Raw. As reported, Sane received stitches after she hit the announce table while doing a dive in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s match.

Fightful Select reports that other than needing the stitches, Sane was okay.

– The report also notes that Cody Rhodes topped the sales charts for merchandise on the European tour, with CM Punk coming in right behind him. Rhodes’ signed weight belt was the highest-grossing item on the tour. Several dates on the tour broke WWE merchandise sale records for their cities.