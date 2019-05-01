wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston React to Sonic the Hedgehog Trailer, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, No DQ Match Set for 205 Live
– The Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer debuted online yesterday and has been a great source of controversy. WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods shared a new video on UpUpDownDown showing them reacting to the new trailer, which you can see below.
– WWE has announced that Mike Kanellis will face Akira Tozawa in a No DQ match next week on 205 Live.
– WWE released the Top 10 Moments from Last night’s edition of Smackdown Live. You can check out that video below.