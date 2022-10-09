WWE Reportedly Very Happy With Bray Wyatt’s Return

WWE is quite pleased with how Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules worked out, according to a new report. As noted, last night’s show saw Wyatt return after the main event as a culmination of the White Rabbit teases. Fightful Select reports that according to sources in the company, Wyatt’s return was “well-received” and they were happy with the buzz that was created by the teases leading up to last night.

The report notes that as early as a week after Vince McMahon exited WWE, members of the new regime were optimistic about Wyatt’s return. The report notes that some of the references used in the teases had to be approved, but that standard members of WWE’s creative team were mostly hands off with it.

It was added that Wyatt has a good relationship with Rob Fee, who is WWE’s new Director of Longterm Creative. As had been noted, Fee pitched a movie project featuring the Fiend last year before Wyatt was released.