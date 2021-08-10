WWE News: Voting Open For SXSW 2022 Panels, UK Championship Tournament & More Added to Peacock

WWE will be back at SXSW next year, and voting has opened for session proposals. The WWE Community Twitter account announced on Tuesday that the company’s “Delivering to Fans, No Matter When or Where” is among those up for the community voting, which runs from today through August 26th.

The WWE panel is described as follows:

“Through the years, global sports and entertainment brand WWE has continued to reach and engage fans through its expansive library of content. But true fan engagement does not stop with just storytelling: it takes out-of-the-box thinking and staying ahead of technological trends to keep fans engaged (while also drawing in new fans). Over the past 50 years, WWE has remained one of the world’s most valuable sports and entertainment brands by staying ahead of the curve (with the first nationwide closed-circuit show, WWE Network, the WWE Thunderdome and more). In this one-on-one conversation with a top tech journalist, Chris Kaiser, WWE EVP Television, will discuss the future of fan engagement, content, tech trends and how WWE stays ahead of the curve for fans around the world.”

– Peacock has added the UK Championship Tournament and the series My Son/Daughter is a WWE Superstar to the platform.