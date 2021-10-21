wrestling / News
WWE Wins Two Awards From Hashtag Sports
– WWE has announced that the company captured two Hashtag Sports Awards. The company won awards for Most Creative Partnership due to the ThunderDome and Impact: Gender Quality in Sports for the First-Ever No Makeup Shoot. You can view the full announcement below:
WWE has been selected by The Engagement Academy as a winner in two categories of the 3rd Annual Hashtag Sports Awards presented by Budweiser.
WWE picked up the two wins in the following categories:
* Brands & Partnerships: Most Creative Partnership (Without an Athlete or Influencer) – WWE ThunderDome, WWE & The Famous Group
* Impact: Gender Equality in Sports – WWE’s First-Ever No Makeup Shoot, WWE
Check out all of this year’s winners at shortlist.hashtagsports.com/winners-2021.
