wrestling / News

WWE Wins Two Awards From Hashtag Sports

October 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, COVID, Booker T WWE, WWE Superstar Handbook, COVID, WWE Superstar Handbook DraftKings, Canyon Ceman, WWE Holiday Tour, Hashtag Sports

– WWE has announced that the company captured two Hashtag Sports Awards. The company won awards for Most Creative Partnership due to the ThunderDome and Impact: Gender Quality in Sports for the First-Ever No Makeup Shoot. You can view the full announcement below:

WWE wins two Hashtag Sports Awards

WWE has been selected by The Engagement Academy as a winner in two categories of the 3rd Annual Hashtag Sports Awards presented by Budweiser.

WWE picked up the two wins in the following categories:

* Brands & Partnerships: Most Creative Partnership (Without an Athlete or Influencer) – WWE ThunderDome, WWE & The Famous Group
* Impact: Gender Equality in Sports – WWE’s First-Ever No Makeup Shoot, WWE

Check out all of this year’s winners at shortlist.hashtagsports.com/winners-2021.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading