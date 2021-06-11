wrestling / News

WWE Wins Two Cablefax FAXIES Awards

June 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE took home two wins at the 2021 Cablefax FAXIES Awards. The company announced that they won awards for Best Social Media Campaign for the Undertaker’s 30th Anniversary, and Best New Product or Launch for the WWE ThunderDome.

The company has also been nominated for Overall Social Media Presence and Digital Team of the year. You can see WWE’s announcment below:

