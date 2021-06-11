wrestling / News
WWE Wins Two Cablefax FAXIES Awards
June 10, 2021 | Posted by
WWE took home two wins at the 2021 Cablefax FAXIES Awards. The company announced that they won awards for Best Social Media Campaign for the Undertaker’s 30th Anniversary, and Best New Product or Launch for the WWE ThunderDome.
The company has also been nominated for Overall Social Media Presence and Digital Team of the year. You can see WWE’s announcment below:
The FAXIES, which “recognize excellence in PR and marketing across the industry,” were held in a digital ceremony.
