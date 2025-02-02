Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella Among Surprise Entrants In This Year’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble

There are surprises in every Royal Rumble and this one featured several returning stars, including Alexa Bliss and Nikki Bella. Bliss has been out of action for two years, since the 2023 edition. She was out on maternity leave for 2023. Bella, meanwhile, hasn’t wrestled in WWE since the 2022 Royal Rumble. Trish Stratus also made her return to the company, celebrating 25 years in the business. Her last match was also in 2023, where she lost to Becky Lynch in a cagematch at Payback.

Meanwhile, Jordynne Grace made her official debut with the company as a WWE superstar. Michael Cole mentioned on commentary that she had signed.

There were also several names from NXT. These include Roxanne Perez, Lash Legend, Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia. Perez lasted all the way until the end, getting eliminated by winner Charlotte Flair.