WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Change Hands on Raw (Pics, Clips)

We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions as of tonight’s episode of Raw. Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya and Tamina to win the titles on tonight’s show, with Nikki small packaging Natalya to pick up the win. You can see clips and pics from the match below.

This marks Nikki and Ripley’s first runs with the titles, and ends Natalya and Tamina’s reign at 130 days. They won the titles from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on the May 14th, 2021 episode of Smackdown.