WWE Reportedly Working On ECW Episode of Biography: WWE Legends

WWE is working on an ECW-themed episode of Biography: WWE Legends, according to a new report. PWInsider Elite reports (per Wrestling Inc) that the company has begun early work on an ECW episode for the A&E network series. The report notes that several stars have been contacted about potential interviews for the piece but that nothing has officially been confirmed.

The report notes that the episode is scheduled for a later season, as all current-season episodes are completed.

It’s also noted that there will be a private ECW event during WrestleMania weekend for those people who have bought certain On Location VIP packages which take place at the 2300 Arena on April 7th. The event will feature meet-and-greets with ECW legends and have some artifacts from ECW’s heyday there.