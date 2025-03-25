WWE WrestleMania 41 Betting Odds

Here is an updated look at the betting odds for WWE WrestleMania 41, courtesy of BetOnline:

Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena -250 (2/5)

Cody Rhodes (c) +170 (17/10)

Note: Opening odds had John Cena -200 (1/2) and Cody Rhodes +150 (3/2). Current odds give John Cena a 71.4% likelihood of winning.

World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso -800 (1/8)

Gunther (c) +425 (17/4)

Note: Opening odds had Jey Uso -3000 (1/30) and Gunther +800 (8/1). Current odds give Jey Uso an 88.9% likelihood of winning.

WWE Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair -140 (5/7)

Tiffany Stratton (c) +100 (1/1)

Note: Opening odds had Flair -200 (1/2) and Stratton +150 (3/2). Current odds give Flair a 58.3% likelihood of winning.

Triple Threat Match

Roman Reigns -200 (1/2)

Seth Rollins +140 (7/5)

CM Punk +300 (3/1)

Note; Odds give Reigns a 66.7% likelihood of winning.

Singles Match

Randy Orton -1000 (1/10)

Kevin Owens +550 (11/2)

Note: Odds give Orton a 90.9% likelihood of winning.