wrestling / News
WWE WrestleMania 41 Betting Odds
Here is an updated look at the betting odds for WWE WrestleMania 41, courtesy of BetOnline:
Undisputed WWE Championship
John Cena -250 (2/5)
Cody Rhodes (c) +170 (17/10)
Note: Opening odds had John Cena -200 (1/2) and Cody Rhodes +150 (3/2). Current odds give John Cena a 71.4% likelihood of winning.
World Heavyweight Championship
Jey Uso -800 (1/8)
Gunther (c) +425 (17/4)
Note: Opening odds had Jey Uso -3000 (1/30) and Gunther +800 (8/1). Current odds give Jey Uso an 88.9% likelihood of winning.
WWE Women’s Championship
Charlotte Flair -140 (5/7)
Tiffany Stratton (c) +100 (1/1)
Note: Opening odds had Flair -200 (1/2) and Stratton +150 (3/2). Current odds give Flair a 58.3% likelihood of winning.
Triple Threat Match
Roman Reigns -200 (1/2)
Seth Rollins +140 (7/5)
CM Punk +300 (3/1)
Note; Odds give Reigns a 66.7% likelihood of winning.
Singles Match
Randy Orton -1000 (1/10)
Kevin Owens +550 (11/2)
Note: Odds give Orton a 90.9% likelihood of winning.