WWE Wrestlemania Week in Dallas Will Include NXT Stand & Deliver, Hall of Fame Ceremony

The Dallas Morning News reports that WWE has confirmed this year’s Wrestlemania 38 week will include an event from NXT and a Hall of Fame ceremony. The NXT event will once again be ‘Stand and Deliver’, the same name of the event held last year.

Wrestlemania 38 takes place over two nights on April 2-3 at AT&T Stadium. The weekend will also include episodes of Friday Night Smackdown and Monday night RAW, along with a ‘Superstore Axxess’ interactive fan experience. Times, locations and ticket information have yet to be announced, but will be in the coming weeks.

This will, presumably, be the first Hall of Fame ceremony with fans since 2019. The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that class, along with the 2021 class, were inducted together in a pre-recorded ceremony in the Thunderdome last year. Last year’s Stand and Deliver, meanwhile, was held in the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando. It featured two nights of action, with Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly as the main event.