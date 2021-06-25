WWE Writer Reportedly Fired For Admitting She Didn’t Have To Know About Wrestling

As we previously reported, WWE RAW writer Kenice Mobley admitted in an interview that when she was hired, she wasn’t required to know anything about wrestling. She also called Bobby Lashley ‘Bobby Ashley’ in the interview. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that Mobley has been let go from the company as a direct result of her comments. However, Sapp added that the fan reaction to the interview had nothing to do with the decision, as it was more of an internal concern.

Meanwhile, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that it was discussed by those in the company and Mobley was “under the gun” for speaking publicly on topics WWE didn’t want people to talk about. One person close to the situation admitted there was a negative reaction in the company. The source said she wasn’t the only writer in this situation and it’s “typical” of many of the creative team.

WWE was said to be embarrassed as by admitting she didn’t know wrestling in an interview it made them look “blindingly stupid” to the outside world.

