WWE News: Xavier Woods & Jesse Ventura Pay Tribute To Carl Weathers, Tough Enough Alumnus Competes On Next Level Chef,

– Xavier Woods and Jesse Ventura took to social media on Friday to pay tribute to the late, great Carl Weathers. As reported, the legendary character actor passed away earlier this week and Woods posted to his Instagram account to talk about the Rocky co-star’s influence on him.

Woods wrote:

“Today one of my biggest inspirations died. Carl Weathers brought Apollo Creed to life and in doing so he inspired me to become something that helped me achieve my wildest dreams. You really never know what you just doing what you love does to inspire others. #Rip Carl Weathers”

Meanwhile, Ventura posted to Twitter to honor his Predator co-star, writing:

We lost an icon. Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend. All my sympathies and love to his family. I loved working with him on Predator and then celebrating that film with him at various conventions in the ensuing years. Thank you, Carl.

pic.twitter.com/29OJoe8qcu — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) February 2, 2024

– Tough Enough season six alumnus Mada Abdelhamid is competing on Next Level Chef. Abdelhamid, who was signed to a WWE developmental deal after the show but exited the company in 2017, posted to Twitter to hype his appearance on the FOX reality show: